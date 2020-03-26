App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Shares of this monopoly business are trading at near 6-year lows

In today's video, Sakshi Batra delves deeper into a monopoly business that is trading at multi-year lows.

Broader markets have been heavily hit by the coronavirus selloff and certainly look oversold in some pockets. Investors should look forward to taking advantage of the prevailing bear market by gradually building a long-term portfolio of companies with sound business fundamentals and strong market positioning.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra is going to talk about one such company which enjoys a monopoly in its business and is trading at 6-year lows

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #bear market #CONCOR #Coronavirus selloff #Ideas For Profit #Investment Ideas #monopoly business #video

