App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Is Endurance Tech a good stock idea in bad times?

The company is expected to outperform the industry, by acquiring new clients and by increasing its share of wallet from existing clients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Is Endurance Tech a good stock idea in bad times?

The company's performance was in line with expectations even as overall weakness stymied the two-wheeler industry due to COVID-19. Easing of lockdown has resulted in a sharp recovery in two-wheeler sales.  The situation is likely to improve and the company is expected to outperform the industry.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra has more...
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #Endurance Tech #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #Q4 Earnings

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.