HP Cotton standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 21.81 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 21.81 31.09 24.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 21.81 31.09 24.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 12.72 13.86 14.94 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.29 1.49 -1.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.10 6.97 5.21 Depreciation 0.54 0.48 0.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.59 7.74 6.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.55 -0.96 Other Income 0.12 0.60 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 1.15 -0.91 Interest 0.56 0.68 0.53 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.29 0.47 -1.44 Exceptional Items -- 4.37 -- P/L Before Tax -0.29 4.84 -1.44 Tax 0.30 1.70 -0.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.59 3.14 -0.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.59 3.14 -0.97 Equity Share Capital 3.81 3.81 3.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.55 8.25 -2.54 Diluted EPS -1.55 8.25 -2.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.55 8.25 -2.54 Diluted EPS -1.55 8.25 -2.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --