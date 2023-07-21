Hind Zinc Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,282.00 crore, down 22.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,282.00 crore in June 2023 down 22.42% from Rs. 9,387.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,964.00 crore in June 2023 down 36.48% from Rs. 3,092.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,629.00 crore in June 2023 down 33.38% from Rs. 5,447.00 crore in June 2022.

Hind Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.32 in June 2022.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 322.95 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and 13.86% over the last 12 months.