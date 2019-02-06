Hind Wires Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 22.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in December 2018 up 22.61% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 down 75.97% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 66.84% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2017.

Hind Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2017.

Hind Wires shares closed at 37.00 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)