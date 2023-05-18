Hind Constr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,844.76 crore, up 17.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,844.76 crore in March 2023 up 17.4% from Rs. 1,571.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.21 crore in March 2023 up 205.96% from Rs. 21.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.44 crore in March 2023 down 20.87% from Rs. 291.22 crore in March 2022.

Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Hind Constr shares closed at 16.14 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.50% returns over the last 6 months and 16.53% over the last 12 months.