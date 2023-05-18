English
    Hind Constr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,844.76 crore, up 17.4% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,844.76 crore in March 2023 up 17.4% from Rs. 1,571.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.21 crore in March 2023 up 205.96% from Rs. 21.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.44 crore in March 2023 down 20.87% from Rs. 291.22 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

    Hind Constr shares closed at 16.14 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.50% returns over the last 6 months and 16.53% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Construction Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,844.761,155.451,571.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,844.761,155.451,571.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.74266.68251.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.2981.5593.10
    Depreciation18.8818.9124.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,299.63635.79937.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax192.22152.52264.56
    Other Income19.3411.682.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.56164.20267.17
    Interest145.53138.43243.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.0325.7723.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.0325.7723.36
    Tax-0.180.581.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.2125.1921.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.2125.1921.64
    Equity Share Capital151.31151.31151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.170.14
    Diluted EPS0.440.170.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.170.14
    Diluted EPS0.440.170.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 10:00 pm