App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hexaware Q1 sequential profit up 4.3%, suspends FY20 guidance

COVID-19 has led to significant uncertainty in the current environment. In view of this, Hexaware suspended its guidance that was provided earlier for FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company Hexaware Technologies has reported a 4.7 percent sequential increase in consolidated profit at Rs 174.96 crore in the first quarter of CY20, driven by forex gains.

The company's profit in the previous quarter stood at Rs 167.8 crore. Forex gains for the quarter were at Rs 43.41 crore against Rs 0.38 crore in the December quarter.

The company follows calendar year (January-December) as its financial year.

Close

Revenue from operations grew by 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,541.75 crore, but dollar revenue declined 1.7 percent to $210.6 million and revenue degrowth in constant currency was at 1.1 percent QoQ.

related news

"The future quarters would be a period of uncertainties and opportunities. We believe our strategic themes and strong balance-sheet position us well to partner with our stakeholders to come out of this crisis stronger," CFO Vikash Kumar Jain said.

COVID-19 has led to significant uncertainty in the current environment. In view of this, Hexaware suspended its guidance that was provided earlier for FY20.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

At the operating level, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dipped 10.9 percent sequentially to Rs 181.8 crore and margin contracted to 11.8 percent against 13 percent QoQ.

"NN wins in Q1 2020 with total contract value stood at $69 million, it was one of the best quarters of NN signings," company said in its BSE filing.

Image22942020

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Hexaware Technologies #Results

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.