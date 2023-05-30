English
    Heidelberg Cem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 602.04 crore, down 2.9% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HeidelbergCement India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 602.04 crore in March 2023 down 2.9% from Rs. 620.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.97 crore in March 2023 down 62.64% from Rs. 93.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.61 crore in March 2023 down 36.92% from Rs. 130.97 crore in March 2022.

    Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in March 2022.

    Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 172.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -5.48% over the last 12 months.

    HeidelbergCement India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations602.04540.12620.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations602.04540.12620.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.15100.88119.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.8221.50-15.67
    Power & Fuel200.68172.10195.96
    Employees Cost39.5327.8834.87
    Depreciation27.4428.7427.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.36180.68167.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.708.3490.60
    Other Income13.4710.5512.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.1718.89103.01
    Interest6.5110.895.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.668.0097.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.668.0097.84
    Tax13.692.424.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.975.5893.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.975.5893.61
    Equity Share Capital226.62226.62226.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.540.254.13
    Diluted EPS1.540.254.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.540.254.13
    Diluted EPS1.540.254.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

