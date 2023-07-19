English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Heidelberg Cem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 595.64 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HeidelbergCement India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 595.64 crore in June 2023 up 0.97% from Rs. 589.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.32 crore in June 2023 up 1.38% from Rs. 51.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.26 crore in June 2023 up 0.9% from Rs. 105.31 crore in June 2022.

    Heidelberg Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2022.

    Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 174.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.

    HeidelbergCement India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations595.64602.04589.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations595.64602.04589.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.53111.15108.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.81-10.82-18.83
    Power & Fuel175.87200.68210.34
    Employees Cost36.0439.5333.87
    Depreciation27.0027.4428.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses179.51192.36161.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.8841.7067.05
    Other Income13.3813.4710.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.2655.1777.31
    Interest9.146.518.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.1248.6669.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.1248.6669.31
    Tax17.8013.6917.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.3234.9751.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.3234.9751.61
    Equity Share Capital226.62226.62226.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.311.542.28
    Diluted EPS2.311.542.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.311.542.28
    Diluted EPS2.311.542.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Heidelberg Cem #HeidelbergCement India #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!