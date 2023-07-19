Heidelberg Cem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 595.64 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 595.64 crore in June 2023 up 0.97% from Rs. 589.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.32 crore in June 2023 up 1.38% from Rs. 51.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.26 crore in June 2023 up 0.9% from Rs. 105.31 crore in June 2022.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2022.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 174.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.