    Heidelberg Cem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.89 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HeidelbergCement India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 589.89 crore in June 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 555.94 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.61 crore in June 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 68.65 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.31 crore in June 2022 down 25.63% from Rs. 141.60 crore in June 2021.

    Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in June 2021.

    Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 177.45 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.30% returns over the last 6 months and -32.61% over the last 12 months.

    HeidelbergCement India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations589.89620.03550.38
    Other Operating Income----5.56
    Total Income From Operations589.89620.03555.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.17119.21105.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.83-15.672.84
    Power & Fuel210.34195.96134.59
    Employees Cost33.8734.8732.21
    Depreciation28.0027.9627.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses161.29167.10149.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.0590.60103.52
    Other Income10.2612.4110.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.31103.01114.03
    Interest8.005.1710.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.3197.84103.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.3197.84103.85
    Tax17.704.2335.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.6193.6168.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.6193.6168.65
    Equity Share Capital226.62226.62226.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.284.133.03
    Diluted EPS2.284.133.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.284.133.03
    Diluted EPS2.284.133.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Heidelberg Cem #HeidelbergCement India #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 10:41 am
