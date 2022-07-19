Heidelberg Cem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.89 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.89 crore in June 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 555.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.61 crore in June 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 68.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.31 crore in June 2022 down 25.63% from Rs. 141.60 crore in June 2021.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in June 2021.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 177.45 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.30% returns over the last 6 months and -32.61% over the last 12 months.