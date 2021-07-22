MARKET NEWS

Heidelberg Cem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 555.94 crore, up 36.36% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HeidelbergCement India are:

Net Sales at Rs 555.94 crore in June 2021 up 36.36% from Rs. 407.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.65 crore in June 2021 up 40.27% from Rs. 48.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.60 crore in June 2021 up 19.89% from Rs. 118.11 crore in June 2020.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2020.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 265.35 on July 20, 2021 (BSE)

HeidelbergCement India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations550.38581.25406.27
Other Operating Income5.5618.701.43
Total Income From Operations555.94599.95407.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials105.26108.3970.43
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.84-16.972.29
Power & Fuel134.59150.5483.65
Employees Cost32.2137.5926.91
Depreciation27.5727.4727.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses149.95168.25116.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.52124.6880.70
Other Income10.5114.779.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.03139.4590.48
Interest10.189.1515.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.85130.3074.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax103.85130.3074.49
Tax35.20-9.6925.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.65139.9948.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.65139.9948.94
Equity Share Capital226.62226.62226.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.036.182.16
Diluted EPS3.036.182.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.036.182.16
Diluted EPS3.036.182.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Heidelberg Cem #HeidelbergCement India #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:01 pm

