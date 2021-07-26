Heidelberg Cem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 555.94 crore, up 36.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.94 crore in June 2021 up 36.36% from Rs. 407.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.65 crore in June 2021 up 40.27% from Rs. 48.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.60 crore in June 2021 up 19.89% from Rs. 118.11 crore in June 2020.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2020.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 260.50 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)