Heidelberg Cem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 544.52 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.52 crore in December 2021 down 8.53% from Rs. 595.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.44 crore in December 2021 down 52.15% from Rs. 63.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.73 crore in December 2021 down 38.84% from Rs. 131.99 crore in December 2020.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.81 in December 2020.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 220.80 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)