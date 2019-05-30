HDIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.09 crore, down 29.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.09 crore in March 2019 down 29.58% from Rs. 41.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2019 up 3.56% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.10 crore in March 2019 down 28.55% from Rs. 64.52 crore in March 2018.

HDIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2018.

HDIL shares closed at 22.90 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.37% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.