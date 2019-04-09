HDFC Standard Life Q4 Net Profit seen up 16.6% YoY to Rs. 404.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Life Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC Standard Life to report net profit at Rs. 404.4 crore up 16.6% year-on-year (up 64.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 38.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,541.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 27.4% Y-o-Y (up 68.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 431.7 crore.

