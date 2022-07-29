HDFC Q1 Result | Net profit rises 22% to Rs 3668.82 crore, AUM grows 17%

Results on July 20: Wipro to be in focus ahead of June 2022 quarter earnings on July 20. Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Havells India, Ceat, Century Plyboards, Gland Pharma, Syngene International, Tata Communications, Hathway Cable & Datacom, JSW Ispat Special Products, Lloyds Steels Industries, Mastek, Agro Tech Foods, MIC Electronics, Newgen Software Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rane Engine Valve, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sagar Cements, Sasken Technologies, and Som Distilleries & Breweries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 20.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd missed street estimates by a whisker with a net profit of Rs 3,668.82 crore for the June quarter, an increase of 22 percent from the year ago period.

The average of the estimates of seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had expected the net profit to be at Rs 3902 crore for the quarter.

India's largest housing finance company’s 22 percent on-year increase in net profit came on the back of a healthy 16.9 percent growth in assets under management that helped net interest income to rise by 7.8 percent. Net interest income that came in at Rs 4,447 crore too fell short of the expectations of analysts who had anticipated it at Rs 4701 crore for the June quarter. Keki Mistry, vice chairman of the company said that the full impact of the lending rates hikes taken by the lender is yet to show on the loan book which kept net interest income low for the quarter. “This has been due to the transmission lag between the interest rate increase in borrowing costs and the increase in lending rates,” he said.

The lender’s margins improved from a year ago period to 3.4 percent for the June quarter.

The home loan lender reported a loan growth of 16 percent, closer to its historic trend. The growth was driven by its individual loans which grew by 19 percent year-on-year on an AUM basis. Disbursements surged during the quarter to Rs 42,000 crore, Mistry said. Individual loan disbursals grew by 66 percent year-on-year basis for the lender. The affordable housing loan segment too showed a healthy growth of 10 percent for the quarter, though lower than 14 percent growth seen a year ago.

Another drag on net profit was an increase in provisions which went up to Rs 510 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 450 crore the previous quarter. The lender holds Rs 13,328 crore or as total provisions against potential delinquencies. That said, HDFC’s provision coverage ratio remains high. Gross bad loans improved to 1.78 percent of the total loan book for the reported quarter compared with 2.28 percent a year ago. This was due to a fall in delinquencies in the non-individual loan book and also resolutions. Delinquencies in the non-individual loan book fell to 4.44 percent for the June quarter from 5.05% in December quarter of FY22. Those of the individual book too marginally improved to below 1 percent.

Shares of HDFC gained more than 1 percent on the National Stock Exchange today after the release of the quarterly results.