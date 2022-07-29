English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Half-way into earnings season, more downgrades than upgrades, finds Jefferies

    Global linkages are weighing down earnings estimates.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

    It’s halfway through the April-June quarter earnings season and Nifty50 stocks have seen more downgrades than upgrades, according to a Jefferies report, and the downhill pack is led by those with global linkages.

    IT and metals led the earnings estimate downgrades, while banks and consumer companies saw earnings estimate upgrades.

     

    Changes in Earnings Estimate

    "FY23 Nifty earnings estimates have moved down by 1.4 percent halfway through the results season. Globally driven, 9 (of 50) stocks accounted for 60 percent of the cuts. Domestic companies' estimates were more resilient at minus-0.7 percent. IT margins, cement saw earnings cuts,” said the report.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Nifty consensus earnings for FY23/24 have seen earnings downgrade of 3.3 percent/1.4 percent since late March 2022 peak.

    Nifty50consensusEPStrend

     

    That said, the margin outlook has improved across the board. “Declining metal prices and flattish energy prices recently drove improved margin outlook for 2Q/2H. Companies across sectors like consumer (HUL), real estate (Lodha), automobile (Maruti, Tamo) and cement (Ultratech, ACC) were positive on margins near term,” an analyst said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Earnings season #Jefferies #Results #results season
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 12:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.