MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Life Insurance Q4 preview: Profit, net premium income may see double-digit growth

According to Sharekhan, profit could grow 12 percent YoY and 31.7 percent QoQ, and net premium income growth could be 16 percent YoY and 28 percent QoQ.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Life Insurance Company is likely to report a 12 percent and 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit and net premium income for the quarter ended March 2021. Sequentially, the same parameters may jump 25-30 percent. According to brokerages, annual premium equivalent (APE) may grow over 25 percent YoY as well as quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q4 FY21.

"We expect a 29 percent YoY growth in APE in Q4 FY21 on the back of a 43 percent YoY growth in APE in March 2021 (low base of 25 percent YoY decline in March 2020). APE growth was strong at 23 percent YoY in January 2021, though it moderated to 18 percent YoY in February 2021," said Kotak Institutional Equities which expects a 37.7 percent YoY growth in value of new business (VNB).

"We expect VNB margin to compress 70 bps QoQ (up 150 bps YoY) to 25.8 percent in Q4 FY21 owing to a pick up in ULIPs," the brokerage added.

Motilal Oswal expects new business premium to show healthy pickup led by robust trends in annuity/PAR segments, and VNB growth to remain healthy while margin may witness a slight moderation.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

Close

Related stories

The brokerage sees a 13.5 percent YoY growth in profit and a 15.9 percent increase in net premium income for the quarter ended March 2021. Rise in COVID-related claims will be a key monitorable, it said.

According to Sharekhan, profit could grow 12 percent YoY and 31.7 percent QoQ, and net premium income growth could be 16 percent YoY and 28 percent QoQ.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Result Poll
first published: Apr 26, 2021 08:02 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.