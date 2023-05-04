HDFC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44,633.62 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44,633.62 crore in March 2023 up 27.36% from Rs. 35,046.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,623.58 crore in March 2023 up 18.04% from Rs. 6,458.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,935.28 crore in March 2023 up 33.49% from Rs. 12,686.42 crore in March 2022.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 41.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 35.66 in March 2022.

HDFC shares closed at 2,787.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and 25.35% over the last 12 months.