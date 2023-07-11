HCL Technologies Q1 preview: Net profit likely to decline sequentially

Philip Capital expects HCL Technologies’ IT services to grow by 1.7 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in Q1FY24.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HCL Technologies is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,782 crore in Q1FY24, according to average of the estimates by Philip Capital, Nirmal Bang, AMP, and HDFC Securities. This is a 5.3 percent decline quarter-on-quarter, and a 8.1 percent increase year-on-year.

Dollar revenues are expected to be around $3,268 million in the April to June quarter, a 0.8 percent growth sequentially and a 7.8 percent growth year-on-year.

Revenue (in Rupees) for the tech company is estimated to be around Rs 26,858 crore in Q1FY24, a 0.4 percent increase quarter-on-quarter and 13.8 percent increase year-on-year in the company’s revenue numbers, according to a mean consensus of the above four brokerage firms.

Mean Earnings Before Interest Tax (EBIT) margins in Q1FY24 is forecasted to be at 17.7 percent, a 60 basis points decline in margins sequentially. EBIT margins, however, are expected to rise by 60 basis points year-on-year in Q1FY24, according to the brokerage firms.

“HCL Technologies was one of the few companies with healthy headcount addition and it would not be surprising to see controlled hiring for 1QFY24 or even a net employee decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis,” said Nirmal Bang in a report dated July 1.

Philip Capital expects HCL Technologies’ IT services to grow by 1.7 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in Q1FY24. Engineering Research and Development services is expected to fall by 4 percent sequentially in the April to June quarter. This is because of ramp down in verticals like Hitech and Telecom.

HCL Technologies had bagged a deal from Heubach Group for deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, and end-user services in April this year. Heubach Group is a global pigment manufacturer headquartered in Austria.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​