HCL Tech Q3 Result | Profit comes in at Rs 3,442 crore, revenue grows to Rs 22,331 crore

HCL Tech

HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Tech), one of India’s largest IT Services Company, on January 14 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,442 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22). Its net income was up 5.4 percent QoQ and down 13.6 percent YoY.

The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,977 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In the preceding quarter, PAT stood at Rs 3,264 crore.

Its consolidated revenue during the September-December period stood at Rs 22,331 crore, 8.1 percent QoQ and up 15.7 percent YoY.

Consolidated revenue in the corresponding period of last year was Rs 19,302 crore while in the preceding quarter, it was Rs 20,655 crore.

It witnessed strong growth across its core business verticals, healthy deal wins and better operational efficiencies which aided in the sequential growth of the business.

The HCL stock opened on a negative note and was down 1.1 percent at Rs 1,320 at the National Stock Exchange on January 14. It generated returns of 26.2 percent in the past year and is down 1.6 percent during this financial year. The stock gained 11.7 percent in the past one month.

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies on January 14 announced that it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of leading Hungarian provider of data engineering services Starschema.

The IT firm claimed that the acquisition will bolster HCL’s capability in digital engineering and increase its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.

"Starschema will strengthen our data engineering capabilities, providing us with the ability to leverage its solutions and talent in Central and Eastern Europe," HCL Technologies' President Vijay Guntur said in a press release.

Starschema provides consulting, technology and managed services in data engineering to global 2000 companies in the US and Europe.

"As part of HCL’s full spectrum of technology services, we will leverage our expertise in data engineering and emerging data technologies to solve companies’ data challenges, through building fast, scalable solutions that make people more effective and companies more profitable. Thisstrategic move also represents exemplary career growth opportunities for our people," Starschema's founder and CEO Tamas Foldi said.