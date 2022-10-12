HCL Tech net profit rises 7% to Rs 3,489 crore in Q2

IT major HCL Technologies on October 12 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2022 increased 7.05 percent to Rs 3,489 crore from Rs 3,259 core reported a year ago.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 24,686 crore, clocking a 19.5 percent growth over Rs 20,655 crore last year.

Sequentially, revenue rose 5.2 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) from Rs 23,464 crore. Profit climbed 6.27 percent compared to Rs 3283 crore in the previous quarter.

The company said its constant currency revenue was up 3.8 percent QoQ and up 15.8 percent year on year (YoY). IT services revenue rose 5.3 percent QoQ and up 18.9 percent YoY in constant currency.

The company’s EBIT margin for the quarter was at 18 percent, up 93 basis points QoQ. Net profit margin also appreciated 12 basis points QoQ to 14.1 percent.

HCL Tech said it won 11 large deals – 8 in services and 3 in products. Total contract value of new deal wins was at $ 2,384 million, up 16 percent QoQ, up 6 percent YoY.

In its guidance the company management said services revenue is expected to grow 16-17 percent YoY in constant currency while it increased revenue guidance to 13.5-14.5 percent YoY in constant currency. EBIT margin guidance was revised to 18-19 percent.