Havells India Q4 PAT seen up 90% YoY to Rs. 336.7 cr: Motilal Oswal

havells-india_300_22972020

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Havells India to report net profit at Rs. 336.7 crore up 90% year-on-year (down 3.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 55.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,453.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 101.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 494.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More