172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|harita-seating-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-167-22-crore-down-6-89-y-o-y-6033251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harita Seating Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 167.22 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Harita Seating Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.22 crore in September 2020 down 6.89% from Rs. 179.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2020 down 77.08% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.39 crore in September 2020 up 8.77% from Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2019.

Harita Seating EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.58 in September 2019.

Harita Seating shares closed at 405.50 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.70% returns over the last 6 months and -11.41% over the last 12 months.

Harita Seating Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations167.2250.72179.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations167.2250.72179.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials122.3835.36124.54
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.34-0.82-2.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.8619.5524.64
Depreciation6.606.437.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.319.5121.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.41-19.313.72
Other Income1.380.822.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.79-18.496.02
Interest0.590.271.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.20-18.764.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.20-18.764.94
Tax1.59-2.94-2.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.61-15.827.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.61-15.827.93
Minority Interest-4.624.47-3.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.99-11.354.33
Equity Share Capital7.777.777.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.28-14.615.58
Diluted EPS1.28-14.615.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.23-20.375.58
Diluted EPS1.28-14.615.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Harita Seating #Harita Seating Systems #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.