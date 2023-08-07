Guj State Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.17 crore, down 8.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.17 crore in June 2023 down 8.43% from Rs. 481.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.29 crore in June 2023 down 2.62% from Rs. 235.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.47 crore in June 2023 down 2.66% from Rs. 364.16 crore in June 2022.

Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.17 in June 2022.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 275.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.75% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.