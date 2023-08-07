English
    Guj State Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.17 crore, down 8.43% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.17 crore in June 2023 down 8.43% from Rs. 481.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.29 crore in June 2023 down 2.62% from Rs. 235.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.47 crore in June 2023 down 2.66% from Rs. 364.16 crore in June 2022.

    Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.17 in June 2022.

    Guj State Petro shares closed at 275.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.75% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat State Petronet
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.17443.01481.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.17443.01481.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--15.80--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1316.1414.34
    Depreciation46.8248.2847.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.61116.34107.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax289.61246.44312.31
    Other Income18.0447.643.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax307.65294.08316.30
    Interest1.031.011.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax306.63293.08314.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax306.63293.08314.86
    Tax77.3368.7479.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities229.29224.33235.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period229.29224.33235.47
    Equity Share Capital564.21564.21564.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.063.984.17
    Diluted EPS4.063.984.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.063.984.17
    Diluted EPS4.063.984.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj State Petro #Gujarat State Petronet #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:33 am

