    Guj State Petro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,250.52 crore, down 23.23% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:Net Sales at Rs 4,250.52 crore in June 2023 down 23.23% from Rs. 5,536.46 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 335.04 crore in June 2023 down 29.19% from Rs. 473.13 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 771.67 crore in June 2023 down 22.48% from Rs. 995.39 crore in June 2022.
    Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.39 in June 2022.Guj State Petro shares closed at 275.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.75% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.
    Gujarat State Petronet
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,250.524,270.165,536.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,250.524,270.165,536.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,978.772,992.374,186.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.371.64-4.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.0965.6361.50
    Depreciation161.37157.30150.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses470.97347.74319.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax569.95705.48822.90
    Other Income40.3544.9321.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax610.30750.41844.76
    Interest14.6113.4521.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax595.69736.96823.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax595.69736.96823.33
    Tax151.61176.16207.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities444.08560.80616.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period444.08560.80616.18
    Minority Interest-98.99-169.81-175.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.06-17.9931.99
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates335.04372.99473.13
    Equity Share Capital564.21564.21564.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.946.618.39
    Diluted EPS5.946.618.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.946.618.39
    Diluted EPS5.946.618.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

