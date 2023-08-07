Guj State Petro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,250.52 crore, down 23.23% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,250.52 4,270.16 5,536.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,250.52 4,270.16 5,536.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,978.77 2,992.37 4,186.01 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.37 1.64 -4.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 68.09 65.63 61.50 Depreciation 161.37 157.30 150.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 470.97 347.74 319.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 569.95 705.48 822.90 Other Income 40.35 44.93 21.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 610.30 750.41 844.76 Interest 14.61 13.45 21.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 595.69 736.96 823.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 595.69 736.96 823.33 Tax 151.61 176.16 207.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 444.08 560.80 616.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 444.08 560.80 616.18 Minority Interest -98.99 -169.81 -175.04 Share Of P/L Of Associates -10.06 -17.99 31.99 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 335.04 372.99 473.13 Equity Share Capital 564.21 564.21 564.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.94 6.61 8.39 Diluted EPS 5.94 6.61 8.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.94 6.61 8.39 Diluted EPS 5.94 6.61 8.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited