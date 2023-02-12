English
    Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore, up 25.19% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Sidhee Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore in December 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 178.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 36.44% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 24.56% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Sidhee Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations223.06142.20178.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations223.06142.20178.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.1322.9332.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.765.09-25.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.869.8911.55
    Depreciation3.033.022.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses154.31124.31148.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.98-23.038.39
    Other Income1.081.101.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.06-21.939.41
    Interest0.971.201.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.09-23.148.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.09-23.148.16
    Tax1.80-7.712.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.29-15.435.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.29-15.435.18
    Equity Share Capital89.4489.4289.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-1.730.58
    Diluted EPS0.37-1.730.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-1.730.58
    Diluted EPS0.37-1.730.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited