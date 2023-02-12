Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore, up 25.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore in December 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 178.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 36.44% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 24.56% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 35.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.