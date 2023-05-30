Guj Ind Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore, up 44.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore in March 2023 up 44.96% from Rs. 292.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.11 crore in March 2023 up 19.12% from Rs. 54.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.37 crore in March 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 123.17 crore in March 2022.

Guj Ind Power EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2022.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 97.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.29% over the last 12 months.