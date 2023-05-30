English
    Guj Ind Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore, up 44.96% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Industries Power Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore in March 2023 up 44.96% from Rs. 292.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.11 crore in March 2023 up 19.12% from Rs. 54.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.37 crore in March 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 123.17 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Ind Power EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2022.

    Guj Ind Power shares closed at 97.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.29% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Industries Power Co.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations424.13376.47292.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations424.13376.47292.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials221.12222.9697.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.5825.1424.82
    Depreciation41.0442.1039.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.4246.0054.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.9840.2975.91
    Other Income9.3519.127.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.3359.4083.32
    Interest9.5710.167.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.7649.2476.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax83.7649.2476.00
    Tax18.6515.1521.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.1134.1054.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.1134.1054.66
    Equity Share Capital151.25151.25151.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.302.253.61
    Diluted EPS4.302.253.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.302.253.61
    Diluted EPS4.302.253.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

