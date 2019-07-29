Guj Borosil Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore, down 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore in June 2019 down 11.46% from Rs. 49.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2019 down 163.56% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2019 down 69.78% from Rs. 12.11 crore in June 2018.

Guj Borosil shares closed at 68.35 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.70% returns over the last 6 months and -39.67% over the last 12 months.