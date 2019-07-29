Guj Borosil Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore, down 11.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Borosil are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore in June 2019 down 11.46% from Rs. 49.49 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2019 down 163.56% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2019 down 69.78% from Rs. 12.11 crore in June 2018.
Guj Borosil shares closed at 68.35 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.70% returns over the last 6 months and -39.67% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Borosil
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.82
|62.13
|49.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.82
|62.13
|49.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.89
|14.81
|12.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.07
|8.96
|-2.24
|Power & Fuel
|9.02
|10.59
|9.18
|Employees Cost
|6.35
|6.92
|6.31
|Depreciation
|4.26
|4.42
|4.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.31
|12.92
|12.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|3.52
|7.24
|Other Income
|0.47
|1.05
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|4.57
|7.71
|Interest
|2.45
|3.28
|3.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.04
|1.30
|4.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.04
|1.30
|4.48
|Tax
|-0.98
|0.38
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.07
|0.92
|3.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.07
|0.92
|3.25
|Equity Share Capital
|34.10
|34.10
|34.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.13
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.13
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.13
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.13
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited