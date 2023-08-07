English
    Guj Amb Exports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,162.99 crore, down 8.63% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Ambuja Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,162.99 crore in June 2023 down 8.63% from Rs. 1,272.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.90 crore in June 2023 down 38.13% from Rs. 114.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.71 crore in June 2023 down 29.66% from Rs. 182.97 crore in June 2022.

    Guj Amb Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2022.

    Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 256.05 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.35% returns over the last 6 months and -13.61% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,162.991,428.501,272.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,162.991,428.501,272.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials747.52982.99767.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods71.47106.05186.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.792.18-77.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.4433.7124.95
    Depreciation30.3023.3223.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses183.60196.70203.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.8783.55143.19
    Other Income26.5413.9415.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.4197.49159.13
    Interest6.174.453.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.2493.04155.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.2493.04155.38
    Tax21.3423.5640.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.9069.48114.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.9069.48114.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates70.9069.48114.60
    Equity Share Capital22.9322.9322.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.093.035.00
    Diluted EPS3.093.035.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.093.035.00
    Diluted EPS3.093.035.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 7, 2023

