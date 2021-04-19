MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GTPL Hathway Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 748.72 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

April 19, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

Net Sales at Rs 748.72 crore in March 2021 up 14.19% from Rs. 655.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.90 crore in March 2021 up 517.5% from Rs. 13.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.42 crore in March 2021 up 24.7% from Rs. 124.64 crore in March 2020.

GTPL Hathway EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2020.

Close

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 124.65 on April 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and 108.10% over the last 12 months.

GTPL Hathway
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations748.72647.18655.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations748.72647.18655.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.0727.9631.05
Depreciation65.4868.9062.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses603.23478.18510.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9472.1451.68
Other Income39.008.4310.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.9480.5762.58
Interest4.285.0313.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.6675.5449.27
Exceptional Items-----67.96
P/L Before Tax85.6675.54-18.70
Tax24.0122.641.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.6552.91-19.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.6552.91-19.73
Minority Interest-4.77-7.135.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.550.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.9045.23-13.63
Equity Share Capital112.46112.46112.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.064.02-1.21
Diluted EPS5.064.02-1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.064.02-1.21
Diluted EPS5.064.02-1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GTPL Hathway #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Apr 19, 2021 08:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.