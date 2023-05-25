GTL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore, down 0.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore in March 2023 down 0.07% from Rs. 47.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2023 up 210.85% from Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.36 crore in March 2023 up 401.11% from Rs. 8.09 crore in March 2022.
GTL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2022.
|GTL shares closed at 5.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.97% returns over the last 6 months and -41.48% over the last 12 months.
|GTL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.99
|45.89
|47.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.99
|45.89
|47.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.19
|2.54
|8.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.70
|15.76
|18.67
|Depreciation
|1.08
|1.01
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.66
|21.24
|28.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.37
|5.34
|-10.51
|Other Income
|8.91
|0.73
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.28
|6.08
|-9.23
|Interest
|6.59
|6.52
|5.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.69
|-0.44
|-15.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.69
|-0.44
|-15.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.69
|-0.44
|-15.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.69
|-0.44
|-15.06
|Equity Share Capital
|157.30
|157.30
|157.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|-0.03
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|-0.03
|-0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|-0.03
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|-0.03
|-0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
