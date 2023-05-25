GTL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore, down 0.07% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 46.99 45.89 47.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 46.99 45.89 47.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.19 2.54 8.88 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.70 15.76 18.67 Depreciation 1.08 1.01 1.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.66 21.24 28.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.37 5.34 -10.51 Other Income 8.91 0.73 1.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.28 6.08 -9.23 Interest 6.59 6.52 5.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.69 -0.44 -15.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.69 -0.44 -15.06 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.69 -0.44 -15.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.69 -0.44 -15.06 Equity Share Capital 157.30 157.30 157.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.06 -0.03 -0.96 Diluted EPS 1.06 -0.03 -0.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.06 -0.03 -0.96 Diluted EPS 1.06 -0.03 -0.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited