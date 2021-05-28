GTL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.68 crore, up 8.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.68 crore in March 2021 up 8.51% from Rs. 47.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2021 up 113.92% from Rs. 110.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2021 up 121.36% from Rs. 103.85 crore in March 2020.

GTL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.02 in March 2020.

GTL shares closed at 8.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 177.05% returns over the last 6 months and 704.76% over the last 12 months.