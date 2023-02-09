GTL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.89 crore, down 7.67% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.89 crore in December 2022 down 7.67% from Rs. 49.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 100.1% from Rs. 457.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 14.76 crore in December 2021.
GTL shares closed at 6.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.67% returns over the last 6 months and -66.94% over the last 12 months.
|GTL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.89
|46.32
|49.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.89
|46.32
|49.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.54
|4.62
|8.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.76
|20.29
|16.34
|Depreciation
|1.01
|1.00
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.24
|43.56
|11.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.34
|-23.15
|12.34
|Other Income
|0.73
|3.02
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.08
|-20.13
|13.66
|Interest
|6.52
|6.45
|5.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-26.59
|7.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|449.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-26.59
|457.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|-26.59
|457.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|-26.59
|457.55
|Equity Share Capital
|157.30
|157.30
|157.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-1.69
|29.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-1.69
|29.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-1.69
|29.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-1.69
|29.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited