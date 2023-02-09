English
    GTL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.89 crore, down 7.67% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.89 crore in December 2022 down 7.67% from Rs. 49.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 100.1% from Rs. 457.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 14.76 crore in December 2021.

    GTL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.8946.3249.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.8946.3249.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.544.628.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7620.2916.34
    Depreciation1.011.001.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2443.5611.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.34-23.1512.34
    Other Income0.733.021.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.08-20.1313.66
    Interest6.526.455.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-26.597.89
    Exceptional Items----449.65
    P/L Before Tax-0.44-26.59457.55
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.44-26.59457.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.44-26.59457.55
    Equity Share Capital157.30157.30157.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-1.6929.09
    Diluted EPS-0.03-1.6929.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-1.6929.09
    Diluted EPS-0.03-1.6929.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
