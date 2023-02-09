GTL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.89 crore, down 7.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.89 crore in December 2022 down 7.67% from Rs. 49.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 100.1% from Rs. 457.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 14.76 crore in December 2021.

GTL shares closed at 6.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.67% returns over the last 6 months and -66.94% over the last 12 months.