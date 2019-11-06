GTL Infra Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 341.71 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 341.71 crore in September 2019 down 11.13% from Rs. 384.51 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 296.65 crore in September 2019 down 5.14% from Rs. 282.16 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.74 crore in September 2019 up 81.57% from Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2018.
GTL Infra shares closed at 0.45 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -59.09% over the last 12 months.
|GTL Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|341.71
|362.37
|384.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|341.71
|362.37
|384.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.92
|12.75
|13.44
|Depreciation
|161.12
|166.35
|160.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2.15
|11.02
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|299.65
|231.93
|355.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-134.13
|-59.68
|-144.18
|Other Income
|3.75
|4.45
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-130.38
|-55.23
|-143.30
|Interest
|166.27
|151.76
|138.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-296.65
|-206.99
|-282.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-296.65
|-206.99
|-282.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-296.65
|-206.99
|-282.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-296.65
|-206.99
|-282.16
|Equity Share Capital
|12,319.10
|12,319.10
|12,302.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
