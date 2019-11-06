GTL Infra Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 341.71 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.71 crore in September 2019 down 11.13% from Rs. 384.51 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 296.65 crore in September 2019 down 5.14% from Rs. 282.16 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.74 crore in September 2019 up 81.57% from Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2018.

GTL Infra shares closed at 0.45 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -59.09% over the last 12 months.