GTL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.63 crore, up 36.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.63 crore in March 2020 up 36.66% from Rs. 34.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.82 crore in March 2020 up 246.81% from Rs. 109.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 103.85 crore in March 2020 down 13.66% from Rs. 91.37 crore in March 2019.

GTL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.22 in March 2019.

GTL shares closed at 1.80 on June 22, 2020 (NSE)