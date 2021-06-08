Grovy India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 74.39% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grovy India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in March 2021 down 74.39% from Rs. 7.29 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 99.34% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 102.72% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020.
Grovy India shares closed at 34.65 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.50% returns over the last 6 months
|Grovy India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|8.13
|7.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|8.13
|7.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.76
|0.81
|6.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|4.93
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.08
|1.13
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.04
|-0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|1.19
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.08
|-1.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|1.27
|-1.48
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|1.26
|-1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|1.26
|-1.51
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|1.26
|-1.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|1.26
|-1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|2.51
|2.51
|2.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|5.01
|-6.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|5.01
|-6.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|5.01
|-6.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|5.01
|-6.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
