Grovy India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 74.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in March 2021 down 74.39% from Rs. 7.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 99.34% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 102.72% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020.

Grovy India shares closed at 34.65 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.50% returns over the last 6 months