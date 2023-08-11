Grauer and Weil Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200.26 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.26 crore in June 2023 up 0.7% from Rs. 198.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.90 crore in June 2023 up 27.99% from Rs. 28.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.53 crore in June 2023 up 21.71% from Rs. 43.98 crore in June 2022.

Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2022.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 117.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.76% returns over the last 6 months and 73.71% over the last 12 months.