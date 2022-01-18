MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Goldman Sachs Q4 profits fall as compensation costs soar

The New York-based investment bank earned a profit of $3.94 billion, or $10.81 a share. That's down from $4.51 billion, or $12.08 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Associated Press
January 18, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST
Goldman Sachs | Representative image

Goldman Sachs | Representative image

Goldman Sachs' said its fourth-quarter profits fell by 13% from a year earlier, largely due to the bank preparing to pay out hefty pay packages to its well-compensated employees.

It's the latest sign that wages are increasing sharply, particularly on Wall Street. Most of the major banks who have reported their results so far have indicated plans to pay employees more in the upcoming year.

ALSO READ: Crude oil prices hit 7-year high; Goldman Sachs sees it at $100 by third quarter 2022

The New York-based investment bank earned a profit of $3.94 billion, or $10.81 a share. That's down from $4.51 billion, or $12.08 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results missed analysts' expectations, who were looking for on average a profit of $11.80 a share, according to FactSet.

While Goldman was able to grow revenues in the quarter, those gains were more than wiped out by the firm's compensation expenses. The bank set aside $3.25 billion to cover compensation and benefits in the quarter, up 31% from a year earlier.

Close

Related stories

Goldman typically has high compensation expenses, particularly in the last quarter of the year as the bank prepares to pay out its annual bonuses to its employees. These bonuses can often be multiple times an employee's salary, particularly the firm's best-paid traders and investment bankers.

But rising inflation, as well as rising competition for employees among the investment banks, has pushed wages significantly higher at the banks. Bloomberg News reported late last week that the firm was preparing to pay out special one-time bonuses to keep its most valuable employees.

Pay at the firm is tied directly into how well the overall company does in the year, and this year was incredibly good for Goldman. The firm made $21.64 billion in profits last year, more than double what it earned in 2020.
Associated Press
Tags: #Goldman Sachs #Q4 profits
first published: Jan 18, 2022 11:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.