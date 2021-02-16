Golden Tobacco Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, up 75.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in December 2020 up 75.28% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 down 103.89% from Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 111.91% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2019.

Golden Tobacco shares closed at 50.00 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.72% returns over the last 6 months and 96.46% over the last 12 months.