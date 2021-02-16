Golden Tobacco Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, up 75.28% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Golden Tobacco are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in December 2020 up 75.28% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 down 103.89% from Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 111.91% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2019.
Golden Tobacco shares closed at 50.00 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.72% returns over the last 6 months and 96.46% over the last 12 months.
|Golden Tobacco
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.65
|10.98
|2.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.65
|10.98
|2.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.34
|1.35
|3.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.22
|6.03
|0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|1.32
|1.63
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.88
|1.63
|3.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.54
|-6.39
|Other Income
|0.08
|2.70
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|3.24
|-5.39
|Interest
|1.03
|1.15
|2.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|2.08
|-7.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|21.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|2.08
|13.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|2.08
|13.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|2.08
|13.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.54
|2.08
|13.95
|Equity Share Capital
|17.59
|17.59
|17.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|1.19
|4.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|1.19
|7.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|1.19
|4.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|1.19
|7.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited