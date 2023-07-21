GNA Axles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore in June 2023 down 0.31% from Rs. 375.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.16 crore in June 2023 up 22.62% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.16 crore in June 2023 up 18.1% from Rs. 50.94 crore in June 2022.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 15.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.60 in June 2022.

GNA Axles shares closed at 915.60 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.93% returns over the last 6 months and 48.59% over the last 12 months.