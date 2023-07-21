English
    GNA Axles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore in June 2023 down 0.31% from Rs. 375.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.16 crore in June 2023 up 22.62% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.16 crore in June 2023 up 18.1% from Rs. 50.94 crore in June 2022.

    GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 15.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.60 in June 2022.

    GNA Axles shares closed at 915.60 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.93% returns over the last 6 months and 48.59% over the last 12 months.

    GNA Axles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations374.02383.76375.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations374.02383.76375.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials253.53257.88250.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.900.627.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5918.4515.77
    Depreciation12.2112.1411.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.5347.5350.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0647.1439.03
    Other Income0.890.400.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9547.5539.40
    Interest2.892.262.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.0545.2936.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.0545.2936.45
    Tax11.8911.279.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.1634.0227.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.1634.0227.05
    Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4515.8512.60
    Diluted EPS15.4515.8512.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4515.8512.60
    Diluted EPS15.4515.8512.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

