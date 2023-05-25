English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GMM Pfaudler Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 865.95 crore, up 23.82% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

    Net Sales at Rs 865.95 crore in March 2023 up 23.82% from Rs. 699.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in March 2023 up 139.84% from Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.84 crore in March 2023 up 51.38% from Rs. 73.22 crore in March 2022.

    GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.97 in March 2022.

    GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,497.80 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.51% returns over the last 6 months and -0.50% over the last 12 months.

    GMM Pfaudler
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations865.95792.31699.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations865.95792.31699.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials384.35328.67305.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.10-16.27-15.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost220.31201.83187.35
    Depreciation33.8530.1427.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.19159.72150.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.3588.2244.57
    Other Income14.64-10.911.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.9977.3145.96
    Interest21.4220.892.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.5756.4243.72
    Exceptional Items-0.01-21.57--
    P/L Before Tax55.5634.8543.72
    Tax19.0916.1826.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.4718.6717.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.4718.6717.27
    Minority Interest2.00---1.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.4718.6716.04
    Equity Share Capital8.998.992.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.564.1510.97
    Diluted EPS8.564.1510.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.564.1510.97
    Diluted EPS8.564.1510.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #GMM Pfaudler #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:22 pm