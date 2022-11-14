English
    Global Vectra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore, up 28.61% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore in September 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 71.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.52 crore in September 2022 down 594.34% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in September 2022 down 12.86% from Rs. 15.71 crore in September 2021.

    Global Vectra shares closed at 54.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1.96% over the last 12 months.

    Global Vectra Helicorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.7595.6171.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.7595.6171.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4524.4921.31
    Depreciation19.7716.7620.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.0673.0750.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.53-18.71-20.98
    Other Income1.452.0615.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.08-16.65-5.06
    Interest4.344.393.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.42-21.04-9.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.42-21.04-9.00
    Tax1.11-10.18-7.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.52-10.86-1.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.52-10.86-1.66
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.23-7.76-1.19
    Diluted EPS-8.23-7.76-1.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.23-7.76-1.19
    Diluted EPS-8.23-7.76-1.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm