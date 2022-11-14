Global Vectra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore, up 28.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore in September 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 71.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.52 crore in September 2022 down 594.34% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in September 2022 down 12.86% from Rs. 15.71 crore in September 2021.