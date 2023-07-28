Geojit Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.32 crore, up 10.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.32 crore in June 2023 up 10.41% from Rs. 96.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.07 crore in June 2023 up 10.98% from Rs. 18.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2023 up 10.2% from Rs. 33.84 crore in June 2022.

Geojit Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 47.25 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -5.78% over the last 12 months.