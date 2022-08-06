Genus Prime Inf Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 111.72% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 10.60 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and 55.88% over the last 12 months.