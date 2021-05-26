GeeCee Ventures Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore, up 184.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore in March 2021 up 184.02% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2021 up 114.61% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2021 up 144.84% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2020.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2020.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 113.55 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.30% returns over the last 6 months and 144.98% over the last 12 months.