    Earnings

    Gateway Distri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.95% from Rs. 346.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.92 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 49.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.14 crore in December 2022 down 7.87% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.

    Gateway Distriparks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations336.04354.48346.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations336.04354.48346.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1815.4614.96
    Depreciation24.9925.9632.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses230.82245.72239.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.0567.3459.57
    Other Income3.108.086.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.1575.4266.29
    Interest9.9810.7215.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.1764.7050.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.1764.7050.71
    Tax3.253.701.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.9261.0049.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.9261.0049.69
    Equity Share Capital499.64499.64499.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.061.220.99
    Diluted EPS1.061.220.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.061.220.99
    Diluted EPS1.061.220.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited