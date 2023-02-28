Gateway Distri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 336.04 354.48 346.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 336.04 354.48 346.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.18 15.46 14.96 Depreciation 24.99 25.96 32.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 230.82 245.72 239.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.05 67.34 59.57 Other Income 3.10 8.08 6.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.15 75.42 66.29 Interest 9.98 10.72 15.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.17 64.70 50.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 56.17 64.70 50.71 Tax 3.25 3.70 1.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.92 61.00 49.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.92 61.00 49.69 Equity Share Capital 499.64 499.64 499.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.06 1.22 0.99 Diluted EPS 1.06 1.22 0.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.06 1.22 0.99 Diluted EPS 1.06 1.22 0.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited