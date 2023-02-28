Gateway Distri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.95% from Rs. 346.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.92 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 49.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.14 crore in December 2022 down 7.87% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.
Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2021.
|Gateway Distri shares closed at 59.05 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months
|Gateway Distriparks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|336.04
|354.48
|346.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|336.04
|354.48
|346.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.18
|15.46
|14.96
|Depreciation
|24.99
|25.96
|32.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|230.82
|245.72
|239.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.05
|67.34
|59.57
|Other Income
|3.10
|8.08
|6.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|66.15
|75.42
|66.29
|Interest
|9.98
|10.72
|15.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|56.17
|64.70
|50.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|56.17
|64.70
|50.71
|Tax
|3.25
|3.70
|1.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|52.92
|61.00
|49.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|52.92
|61.00
|49.69
|Equity Share Capital
|499.64
|499.64
|499.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|1.22
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|1.22
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|1.22
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|1.22
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited