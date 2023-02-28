Gateway Distri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.09 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.09 crore in December 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 349.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.78 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 48.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.81 crore in December 2022 down 6.41% from Rs. 100.24 crore in December 2021.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 59.05 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months