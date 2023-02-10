English
    Garware Marine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 26.08% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Marine Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 26.08% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 112.77% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 112.12% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    Garware Marine Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.350.370.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.350.370.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.140.15
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.200.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.03-0.33
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.04-0.33
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.04-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.04-0.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.04-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.04-0.33
    Equity Share Capital5.775.775.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.06-0.57
    Diluted EPS0.070.06-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.06-0.57
    Diluted EPS0.070.06-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited